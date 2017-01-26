Busiest cruise season yet in 2017

BAR HARBOR — This year’s cruise ship season is slated to be the busiest yet.
From April 23 to Nov. 1, 171 visits are scheduled to arrive to port in Bar Harbor.
Last year, 105 visits were made to town, although 120 were scheduled to arrive.
“Right now, we are at 171 ships, and that’s more than we’ve ever had on the schedule prior to season kicking off,” said Bar Harbor Harbormaster Charlie Phippen.
The upcoming season will be longer than it has been in the past. Ships will arrive a week earlier in the season and depart for the last time just one day later than last season.
The first ship to arrive to port is Amadea on April 23. Last year’s first arrival was not until April 29, and the last ship departed on Oct. 31.
A small ship, Amadea is 632 feet long and carries 624 passengers and 292 crew members.
Next up is Veendam, a 719-foot ship in Holland America Line’s fleet, which is homeported in Boston, Mass., and will arrive here on April 26. It carries 1,350 passengers and 568 crew members.
Three ships will make their maiden voyages to Bar Harbor, including Disney Magic, a 2,700-passenger ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet, on Sept. 29.
Those within earshot will be able to tell when it arrives, as its horn plays an excerpt from “When You Wish upon a Star,” when it drops anchor.
The ship is 964 feet long, has 11 decks and features both live Broadway-style musicals and two movie theaters that show both Disney and first-run films.
Victory II, a small, 224-passenger, 110-cabin vessel in the Sunstone Ships fleet, will make its maiden voyage here on Aug. 1 from Nassau, Bahamas.
Mein Schiff 6, built just two years ago, will make its first stop to Bar Harbor on Sept. 9.
Part of the German TIU Cruises fleet, Mein Schiff 6 is 968 feet long and features 1,267 passenger cabins and can accommodate 2.534 passengers and 1,000 crew members. Aboard the ship is a theater stage, sports arena, shopping, a casino, 13 restaurants and 13 bars.
Returning to Bar Harbor this year is Anthem of the Seas, which made its first trip here last summer. It will make five visits, on June 28, Sept. 4, Sept. 18, Oct. 2 and Oct. 15,
Anthem is part of Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Quantum-class fleet and is the second-largest cruise ship in the world.
It can carry nearly 5,000 passengers, is 1,142 feet long and weighs nearly 200,000 tons.
This season, there will be several three-ship arrival days.
On Sept. 3, Veendam returns and Insignia, American Constellation and Independence all arrive to port.
Insignia, a ship in the Renaissance fleet, can carry 824 passengers and is just 590 feet long.
American Cruise Lines’ small American Constellation, sailing for the first time this year, carries just 170 passengers. Its sister ship Independence carries just 104.
All four ships combined carry less than half the passengers that Anthem of the Seas can carry.
Despite the hefty volume of ships and a longer season, Phippen said the schedule should not pose any problems because of the town’s passenger caps.
“We are not anticipating any unusual changes over past years, just a higher number of ships,” Phippen said.
As for next year, things are already looking up.
“2018 is already looking very similar,” said Phippen. “We are up about the same number [as this year], so it’s trending upwards.”
2017 Bar Harbor cruise ship schedule
April 23 Amadea Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
April 26 Veendam Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
May 12 Veendam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
May 15 Independence Monday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier
May 18 Pearl Mist Thursday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
May 21 Maasdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
May 21 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier
May 22 American Constellation Monday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place
May 23 Crystal Symphony Tuesday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place
May 28 Veendam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
May 28 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier
June 1 American Constellation Thursday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place
June 2 Maasdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
June 4 Maasdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
June 4 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier
June 5 Grandeur of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
June 9 Veendam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
June 11 American Constellation Sunday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place
June 11 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier
June 14 Norwegian Gem F Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
June 16 Maasdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
June 18 Maasdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
June 18 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier
June 21 American Constellation Wednesday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place
June 25 Insignia Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
June 25 Veendam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
June 25 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 6 a.m. Town Pier
June 28 Anthem of the Seas Wednesday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
June 29 Summit Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
June 29 Norwegian Gem Thursday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
June 30 Maasdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
July 2 Maasdam Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
July 2 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier
July 3 Grandeur of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
July 7 Veendam F Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
July 8 American Constellation Saturday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place
July 9 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier
July 12 Insignia Wednesday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. Harbor Place
July 14 Maasdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
July 15 American Constellation Saturday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place
July 16 Maasdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
July 16 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier
July 23 Veendam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
July 23 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier
July 25 American Constellation Tuesday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place
July 28 Maasdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
July 30 Maasdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
July 30 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier
July 31 Grandeur of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Aug. 3 Rotterdam Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place
Aug. 4 Veendam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Aug. 4 American Constellation Friday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place
Aug. 6 Veendam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
Aug. 6 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier
Aug. 11 Maasdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Aug. 13 Maasdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
Aug. 13 Insignia Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Aug. 13 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier
Aug. 14 American Constellation Monday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place
Aug. 18 Veendam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Aug. 18 Victory II* Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place
Aug. 20 Veendam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
Aug. 20 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier
Aug. 22 Victory II F Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place
Aug. 23 Insignia Wednesday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Aug. 24 American Constellation Thursday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place
Aug. 25 Maasdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Aug. 27 Maasdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
Aug. 27 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier
Sept. 1 Veendam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 1 Victory II Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 3 Veendam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 3 Insignia Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 3 American Constellation Sunday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 3 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier
Sept. 4 Anthem of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 5 Victory II F Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 6 AIDAluna F Wednesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 6 Norwegian Gem F Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 7 Aurora Thursday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 8 Maasdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 9 Mein Schiff 6* Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 10 Rotterdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 10 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier
Sept. 11 Grandeur of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 11 Serenade of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 12 Summit Tuesday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 12 Crystal Serenity F Thursday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 12 Vision of the Seas Thursday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 13 Zuiderdam Wednesday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 13 Insignia Wednesday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 13 Norwegian Gem F Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 15 Veendam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 15 AIDAdiva F Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 15 Victory II Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 17 Veendam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 17 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 a.m. Town Pier
Sept. 18 Anthem of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 18 Pearl Mist F Monday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 19 Serenade of the Seas Tuesday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 19 Victory II F Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 20 Crown Princess Wednesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 20 Summit F Wednesday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 21 Seabourn Quest F Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 21 Arcadia Thursday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 21 Crystal Serenity Thursday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 22 Rotterdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 22 AIDAdiva Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 23 Seabourn Quest Saturday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 23 Insignia Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 24 Rotterdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 24 Grandeur of the Seas Sunday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 25 Serenade of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 25 Vision of the Seas F Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 26 Regal Princess Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 26 Zuiderdam F Tuesday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 27 Crown Princess Wednesday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 27 Norwegian Gem F Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 29 Veendam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 29 Disney Magic* Friday 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 29 Victory II Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 30 Mein Schiff 6 Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 30 Seven Seas Mariner Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Sept. 30 Crystal Serenity F Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 1 Veendam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 1 Le Soleal F Sunday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 2 Anthem of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 3 Regal Princess Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 3 Zuiderdam Tuesday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 4 AIDAdiva Wednesday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 4 Norwegian Gem F Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 5 Norwegian Dawn F Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 5 Vision of the Seas Thursday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 6 Rotterdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 6 Summit Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 7 Serenade of the Seas Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 7 Insignia F Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 8 Rotterdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 8 Crystal Serenity Sunday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 9 Grandeur of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 9 Serenade of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 9 Pearl Mist F Monday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 10 Regal Princess Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 11 Seabourn Quest F Wednesday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 11 Norwegian Gem F Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 11 Pearl Mist Wednesday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 12 Summit Thursday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 12 Crown Princess F Thursday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 13 Seabourn Quest Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 13 Insignia F Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 13 Veendam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 14 Seven Seas Mariner Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 15 Anthem of the Seas Sunday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 16 Zuiderdam F Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 16 Serenade of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 17 Regal Princess Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 17 Crystal Serenity F Tuesday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 17 Victory II F Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 18 Crown Princess Wednesday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 18 Artania F Wednesday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 19 Norwegian Dawn F Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 19 Vision of the Seas Thursday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 20 Seven Seas Mariner Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 20 Rotterdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 21 Mein Schiff 6 Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 23 Grandeur of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 24 AIDAdiva F Tuesday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 27 Insignia F Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 29 Pearl Mist F Sunday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place
Oct. 30 Seabourn Quest F Monday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place
Nov. 1 Crown Princess F Wednesday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place
*Maiden Voyage to Bar Harbor, F = Foreign arrival