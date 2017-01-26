Busiest cruise season yet in 2017

BAR HARBOR — This year’s cruise ship season is slated to be the busiest yet.

From April 23 to Nov. 1, 171 visits are scheduled to arrive to port in Bar Harbor.

Last year, 105 visits were made to town, although 120 were scheduled to arrive.

“Right now, we are at 171 ships, and that’s more than we’ve ever had on the schedule prior to season kicking off,” said Bar Harbor Harbormaster Charlie Phippen.

The upcoming season will be longer than it has been in the past. Ships will arrive a week earlier in the season and depart for the last time just one day later than last season.

The first ship to arrive to port is Amadea on April 23. Last year’s first arrival was not until April 29, and the last ship departed on Oct. 31.

A small ship, Amadea is 632 feet long and carries 624 passengers and 292 crew members.

Next up is Veendam, a 719-foot ship in Holland America Line’s fleet, which is homeported in Boston, Mass., and will arrive here on April 26. It carries 1,350 passengers and 568 crew members.

Three ships will make their maiden voyages to Bar Harbor, including Disney Magic, a 2,700-passenger ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet, on Sept. 29.

Those within earshot will be able to tell when it arrives, as its horn plays an excerpt from “When You Wish upon a Star,” when it drops anchor.

The ship is 964 feet long, has 11 decks and features both live Broadway-style musicals and two movie theaters that show both Disney and first-run films.

Victory II, a small, 224-passenger, 110-cabin vessel in the Sunstone Ships fleet, will make its maiden voyage here on Aug. 1 from Nassau, Bahamas.

Mein Schiff 6, built just two years ago, will make its first stop to Bar Harbor on Sept. 9.

Part of the German TIU Cruises fleet, Mein Schiff 6 is 968 feet long and features 1,267 passenger cabins and can accommodate 2.534 passengers and 1,000 crew members. Aboard the ship is a theater stage, sports arena, shopping, a casino, 13 restaurants and 13 bars.

Returning to Bar Harbor this year is Anthem of the Seas, which made its first trip here last summer. It will make five visits, on June 28, Sept. 4, Sept. 18, Oct. 2 and Oct. 15,

Anthem is part of Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Quantum-class fleet and is the second-largest cruise ship in the world.

It can carry nearly 5,000 passengers, is 1,142 feet long and weighs nearly 200,000 tons.

This season, there will be several three-ship arrival days.

On Sept. 3, Veendam returns and Insignia, American Constellation and Independence all arrive to port.

Insignia, a ship in the Renaissance fleet, can carry 824 passengers and is just 590 feet long.

American Cruise Lines’ small American Constellation, sailing for the first time this year, carries just 170 passengers. Its sister ship Independence carries just 104.

All four ships combined carry less than half the passengers that Anthem of the Seas can carry.

Despite the hefty volume of ships and a longer season, Phippen said the schedule should not pose any problems because of the town’s passenger caps.

“We are not anticipating any unusual changes over past years, just a higher number of ships,” Phippen said.

As for next year, things are already looking up.

“2018 is already looking very similar,” said Phippen. “We are up about the same number [as this year], so it’s trending upwards.”

2017 Bar Harbor cruise ship schedule

April 23 Amadea Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

April 26 Veendam Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

May 12 Veendam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

May 15 Independence Monday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier

May 18 Pearl Mist Thursday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

May 21 Maasdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

May 21 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier

May 22 American Constellation Monday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place

May 23 Crystal Symphony Tuesday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place

May 28 Veendam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

May 28 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier

June 1 American Constellation Thursday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place

June 2 Maasdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

June 4 Maasdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

June 4 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier

June 5 Grandeur of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

June 9 Veendam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

June 11 American Constellation Sunday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place

June 11 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier

June 14 Norwegian Gem F Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

June 16 Maasdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

June 18 Maasdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

June 18 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier

June 21 American Constellation Wednesday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place

June 25 Insignia Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

June 25 Veendam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

June 25 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 6 a.m. Town Pier

June 28 Anthem of the Seas Wednesday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

June 29 Summit Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

June 29 Norwegian Gem Thursday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

June 30 Maasdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

July 2 Maasdam Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

July 2 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier

July 3 Grandeur of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

July 7 Veendam F Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

July 8 American Constellation Saturday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place

July 9 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier

July 12 Insignia Wednesday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. Harbor Place

July 14 Maasdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

July 15 American Constellation Saturday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place

July 16 Maasdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

July 16 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier

July 23 Veendam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

July 23 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier

July 25 American Constellation Tuesday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place

July 28 Maasdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

July 30 Maasdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

July 30 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier

July 31 Grandeur of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Aug. 3 Rotterdam Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

Aug. 4 Veendam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Aug. 4 American Constellation Friday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place

Aug. 6 Veendam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Aug. 6 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier

Aug. 11 Maasdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Aug. 13 Maasdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Aug. 13 Insignia Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Aug. 13 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier

Aug. 14 American Constellation Monday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place

Aug. 18 Veendam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Aug. 18 Victory II* Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Aug. 20 Veendam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Aug. 20 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier

Aug. 22 Victory II F Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Aug. 23 Insignia Wednesday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Aug. 24 American Constellation Thursday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place

Aug. 25 Maasdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Aug. 27 Maasdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Aug. 27 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier

Sept. 1 Veendam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 1 Victory II Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 3 Veendam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 3 Insignia Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 3 American Constellation Sunday 7 a.m. – 7 a.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 3 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier

Sept. 4 Anthem of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 5 Victory II F Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 6 AIDAluna F Wednesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 6 Norwegian Gem F Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 7 Aurora Thursday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 8 Maasdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 9 Mein Schiff 6* Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 10 Rotterdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 10 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Town Pier

Sept. 11 Grandeur of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 11 Serenade of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 12 Summit Tuesday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 12 Crystal Serenity F Thursday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 12 Vision of the Seas Thursday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 13 Zuiderdam Wednesday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 13 Insignia Wednesday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 13 Norwegian Gem F Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 15 Veendam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 15 AIDAdiva F Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 15 Victory II Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 17 Veendam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 17 Independence Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 a.m. Town Pier

Sept. 18 Anthem of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 18 Pearl Mist F Monday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 19 Serenade of the Seas Tuesday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 19 Victory II F Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 20 Crown Princess Wednesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 20 Summit F Wednesday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 21 Seabourn Quest F Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 21 Arcadia Thursday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 21 Crystal Serenity Thursday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 22 Rotterdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 22 AIDAdiva Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 23 Seabourn Quest Saturday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 23 Insignia Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 24 Rotterdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 24 Grandeur of the Seas Sunday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 25 Serenade of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 25 Vision of the Seas F Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 26 Regal Princess Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 26 Zuiderdam F Tuesday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 27 Crown Princess Wednesday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 27 Norwegian Gem F Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 29 Veendam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 29 Disney Magic* Friday 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 29 Victory II Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 30 Mein Schiff 6 Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 30 Seven Seas Mariner Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Sept. 30 Crystal Serenity F Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 1 Veendam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 1 Le Soleal F Sunday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 2 Anthem of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 3 Regal Princess Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 3 Zuiderdam Tuesday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 4 AIDAdiva Wednesday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 4 Norwegian Gem F Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 5 Norwegian Dawn F Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 5 Vision of the Seas Thursday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 6 Rotterdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 6 Summit Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 7 Serenade of the Seas Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 7 Insignia F Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 8 Rotterdam Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 8 Crystal Serenity Sunday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 9 Grandeur of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 9 Serenade of the Seas Monday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 9 Pearl Mist F Monday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 10 Regal Princess Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 11 Seabourn Quest F Wednesday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 11 Norwegian Gem F Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 11 Pearl Mist Wednesday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 12 Summit Thursday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 12 Crown Princess F Thursday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 13 Seabourn Quest Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 13 Insignia F Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 13 Veendam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 14 Seven Seas Mariner Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 15 Anthem of the Seas Sunday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 16 Zuiderdam F Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 16 Serenade of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 17 Regal Princess Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 17 Crystal Serenity F Tuesday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 17 Victory II F Tuesday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 18 Crown Princess Wednesday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 18 Artania F Wednesday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 19 Norwegian Dawn F Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 19 Vision of the Seas Thursday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 20 Seven Seas Mariner Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 20 Rotterdam F Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 21 Mein Schiff 6 Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 23 Grandeur of the Seas Monday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 24 AIDAdiva F Tuesday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 27 Insignia F Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 29 Pearl Mist F Sunday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Harbor Place

Oct. 30 Seabourn Quest F Monday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Harbor Place

Nov. 1 Crown Princess F Wednesday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harbor Place

*Maiden Voyage to Bar Harbor, F = Foreign arrival