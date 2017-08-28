Buses reduce service early

BAR HARBOR — The Island Explorer bus system will switch to its reduced fall schedule for most routes on Aug. 31, one day earlier than scheduled, because a number of drivers are leaving sooner than expected.

Service on the Brown Mountain route will end Aug. 30. The Southwest Harbor route will move to the fall schedule Sept. 1.

“Island Explorer will deploy as many back-up buses as possible in order to bolster service at busy spots at busy times of the service day,” said Paul Murphy, executive director of Downeast Transportation, which operates the bus service.