Burr-Hamilton duel topic of talk by Nurnberger

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Ralph Nurnberger will give a talk on the Burr-Hamilton Duel at the Claremont Hotel on Friday, Aug. 11, at 8:15 p.m.

Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton were among the most prominent men in America of their time. Both were well-educated, handsome and attracted to the ladies, and many ladies were attracted to them. Both were heroes during the American Revolution, served on George Washington’s staff and distinguished themselves in numerous battles. Both moved to New York after the War and began successful legal careers at almost the same time. Both achieved great successes in their political and legal careers.

Burr was a New York state representative in Albany, an attorney general of the state of New York, then a U.S. senator from New York. He ran for vice president in 1796 and 1800. At the time of the duel, he was vice president of the United States in Thomas Jefferson’s administration.

Hamilton was a major force behind the convening of the Constitutional Convention and a major contributor to the Constitution. He drafted the majority of “The Federalist Papers,” which are the best explanation of the provisions of the Constitution. As America’s first secretary of the treasury, he helped establish the nation’s financial system.

The presentation at the Claremont will focus on why these two accomplished, charismatic men agreed to meet in Weehawken, N.J., on July 11, 1804, for their fatal encounter.