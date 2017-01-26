Burn permit process

MOUNT DESERT — Open burn permits are now being issued by members of the fire department instead of the town’s public safety dispatchers and are available from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Previously, permits could be obtained 24 hours a day. Fire Chief Mike Bender said the change was made to improve the consistency of service for residents of the town.

The change officially took effect Monday, Jan. 23. But Bender said that over the next couple of weeks, if someone comes in to get a permit before 7:30 a.m. or after 5 p.m., the dispatchers will be able to issue it.

People seeking burn permits will continue to check in at the dispatch office, where a member of the fire department will come to help them.