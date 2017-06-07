Brooks withdraws from Town Council race

BAR HARBOR — Erica Brooks, one of the four candidates for three seats on the Town Council here, announced this morning that she is seeking to withdraw from the race.

Fellow candidates Stephen Coston, Erin Early Ward and Judie Noonan are now running effectively unopposed at town meeting elections next week.

“I have found that career obligations and opportunities, volunteer hours and balancing a healthy life have more than filled my plate at this time,” Brooks said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“I know I would not be able to give my all for a three-year term to my role as a councilor, and I don’t want to take a position away from another candidate (all three will be great assets to our town).

“While I would prefer to remove my name from the ballot and graciously resign from running, it is too late in the process,” she wrote. “I ask you to please support my fellow candidates.”

Marie Yarborough, Dwayne Bolt and Robin Sue Tapley are running for re-election to the school board. Sandy McFarland is seeking re-election to the high school trustees.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The last day to request absentee ballots is June 8. A sample ballot is available on the town website.