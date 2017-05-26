Bridge vista request hampered by locale

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — There are sound environmental reasons for not cutting trees that, when leafed out, obscure the view from Route 3 of the triple-arched Park Loop Road bridge over Duck Brook, according to park officials.

Therese Marshall, whose father was a supervisor for construction of the bridge in the early 1950s, last fall petitioned the park to maintain the landscape around the brook to restore the view. She also started a website and Facebook page, “The Forgotten Bridge of Acadia,” on which she posted stories and photos collected from other families with connections to the project.

For several years after its construction, the high, granite-faced bridge was clearly visible from Route 3 because the Great Fire of 1947 had left the surrounding landscape barren. Over the ensuing decades, trees, including red oak, red maple, white birch, poplar and white pine, have sprouted and grown tall.

“We agree with Ms. Marshall completely that the bridge is incredibly important and historic,” said Rebecca Cole-Will, Acadia’s chief of resource management. “But we have to balance the value of the bridge with the critical sensitivity of the natural resources in Duck Brook.”

She said the fish species in the brook are among the most diverse in the park and that the gorge is an important habitat for invertebrates, birds and mammals, including bats.

Cole-Will cited the Coastal Zone Management Act, which requires federal agencies to comply with resource protection laws such as Maine’s Mandatory Shoreland Zoning Act.

“It basically says that you don’t cut trees within 75 feet of streams because it’s bad for water quality; it creates more erosion and sedimentation,” she said.

And because the steepness of the slopes on both sides of the gorge is greater than 20 degrees, Cole-Will said the area protected from cutting extends 250 feet up the banks. Cutting trees outside that 250-foot setback, she said, “would not achieve the result [Marshall] is envisioning.”

She added that, contrary to what some people assume, the park has never cut trees in the Duck Brook gorge between Route 3 and the Loop Road bridge.

The bridge was built with steel and poured concrete and faced with rough-cut, locally quarried granite blocks.

John D. Rockefeller Jr., who created the park’s carriage roads and their stone bridges, reportedly wanted the Loop Road bridge to have a similar appearance and offered to cover the added expense of the granite facing.

“They wouldn’t have faced it with granite if they didn’t want it to be seen,” Marshall said in advocating for the cutting of trees to restore the view.

But Acadia’s Deputy Superintendent Mike Madell offered a different perspective.

“The intent of Rockefeller and the others who were principal in laying out what we now know as Acadia was that structures like this were supposed to lay lightly on the land and blend in,” he said. “They weren’t intended as monuments for themselves.

“One of the things we’ve considered, as an acknowledgement of the men who worked on the bridge, it putting a wayside exhibit up on the deck [of the bridge],” he said.

He noted that there is a turnout just past the south end of the bridge where people could park to see the exhibit.

An interpretive sign about the bridge also is planned for the pedestrian path to be built along Route 3 as part of the road reconstruction project.

Reporter Liz Graves contributed to this story.