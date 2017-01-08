SUV rolls over on Trenton Bridge

TRENTON — The sole occupant of a Mercury Mountaineer SUV that struck a steel guardrail and rolled over on Route 3 here Sunday afternoon was taken to the hospital by helicopter ambulance.

State police are investigating the circumstances of the crash that happened around 4 p.m. The SUV was southbound onto Mount Desert Island when it apparently skidded out of control, striking the end of the guardrail directly in front of the Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound. The force of the impact bent the railing and post back and sheared off several shrubs.

The SUV apparently rolled over several times along the guardrail before coming to rest on its roof near a utility pole approximately 60 feet away. A tire and wheel, and numerous pieces of metal and plastic from the vehicle were strewn in the roadway.

Passersby helped extricate the driver, who then was taken by County Ambulance to the nearby Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport. The patient was then transferred to a Lifeflight helicopter for the trip to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Trooper Tim Varney said at the scene that additional details would be released later by a state police spokesman.

The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department provided emergency response and traffic control at the scene. One lane of traffic remained open as the investigation continued after dark.