ELLSWORTH — A winter book group will discuss the book “Heal Your Mind: Your Prescription for Wholeness through Medicine, Affirmations, and Intuition” by Mona Lisa Schulz when it meets at the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center, 23 Commerce Park, on three Wednesdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25, from 9:30-11 a.m.

This new book serves as a guide to understanding the relationship between mind and health. Visit the center or call 664-0339 to sign up.