Boatworks lands grant

CRANBERRY ISLES — Islesford Boatworks (IB) has received a $5,000 grant from the Bangor-based Nichols Foundation to support their program to teach boatbuilding skills to school-aged children.

IB is the youth and community summer boatbuilding program founded in 2006 by members of the Ravenhill family. The program has grown to include teen and adult programs and now serves more than 150 persons people each summer, some of whom commute from Great Cranberry Island or Mount Desert Island to participate.

Last summer, foundation support allowed IB to split youth programs into three separate groups by age and experience as well as continue an evening adult program. They also provided scholarships and, for the first time, hired former program participants as apprentice instructors.

“It’s the first step towards having the program taught and run by the kids who went through it,” Executive Director Tony Archino said.

The Island Institute recently released a video about the program, filmed last July.