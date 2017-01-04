BAR HARBOR — Applications for those interested in serving on town boards and committees are available in the town clerk’s office.

The Appeals Board, Assessment Review Board, Conservation Commission, Cruise Ship Committee (fishing industry representative), Design Review Board, Housing Authority, Marine Resources Committee, Parking and Traffic Committee, Parking Solutions Task Force, Recycling Task Force and Warrant Committee each have open seats.

The Town Council appoints members to each of these groups except the Warrant Committee, which is elected at town meeting. The committee itself accepts applications to fill mid-year vacancies.