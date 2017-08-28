Blue Hill Fair set to start

BLUE HILL — The fair that launched 1,000 diets opens Thursday, Aug. 31, at 4 p.m.

The annual Blue Hill Fair runs daily through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

The gates open at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, which features $1 admission as an opening day special. Rides on opening day also will be $1.

There will be a wristband special on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., all the rides you can fit in for $20.

Smokey’s Greater Shows, which operates the mechanical rides, has been busy updating and upgrading its rides, according to fair officials.

The fair will have attractions this year that have been missed in recent years.

“We’re having antique tractor pulling again on Friday night,” Eaton said.

The fair also has new lineups.

The Model Railroad Club of Eastern Maine is going to do a display. The Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers will perform at the fair. A Johnny Cash tribute act, Jerry Lee Goffee is scheduled.

Stoney Roberts Promotions will bring back the Demolition Derby, which will be held Monday at 4 p.m.

The Red Trouser Show will perform 12 shows, Friday through Monday. This show features comedians “doing acrobatics while juggling fire while standing on someone’s head,” according to fair officials.

Other attractions include sheep dog trials, a stunt dog challenge and comedian Bob Marley

Of course, vendors will be back with all manner of grilled meats and fried foods. Your diet can start Tuesday.

Friday through Sunday the fair opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Hours are 8 a.m. through 9 p.m. on Monday.

The fair offers free admission to children under 12.

Parking is free at the fairgrounds. No dogs are allowed unless the dog is a service animal or a performer at the fair.