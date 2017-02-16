Blizzard brings area to a halt

BAR HARBOR — Schools, government offices and most other businesses were closed Monday for the snowiest snow day Mount Desert Island has seen in a long time. Crews were resting up for another nor’easter expected to arrive Wednesday evening into Thursday.

The Maine Department of Transportation announced at 1:15 p.m. that state plows would be temporarily pulled off the roads in Down East regions “due to extremely low visibility.” But state roads on MDI stayed clear, and DOT plow trucks were observed in Trenton and Bar Harbor throughout the afternoon.

Bar Harbor highway Superintendent Scott Wood said his 10-person crew worked long hours, but didn’t have any problems. “They were slow and easy,” he said. “We split up the plow routes around commute time so we can get traffic on and off the island.”

Normally, he only schedules one or two highway crew members to work overnight shifts. But in this storm, “if we hadn’t kept everybody right on the routes, we would have lost the roads,” he said.

Acadia National Park facilities and offices, and the Ocean Drive there were closed. College of the Atlantic, Harbor House, the MDI YMCA, banks and other institutions took snow days as well. School was called off on Feb. 9 and on Feb. 13 with a two-hour delay in opening on Feb. 14.

Together the storms dropped more than three feet of snow over the area.

For the first time in 35 years in business, Reel Pizza Cinerama in Bar Harbor closed for the storm. “We call uncle!” they wrote on their Facebook page.

Despite high winds, few power outages were reported on MDI. Emera Maine said some customers in Manset were affected.

At the College of the Atlantic’s Peggy Rockefeller Farms on the Crooked Road, the animal residents were hunkered down, farm manager C.J. Walke said.

“We try to make all the preparations we can in the fall, so we’re ready for whatever winter weather comes,” he said.

He said supplying water to the animals is another consideration in winter weather.

“We didn’t lose power in this storm, but just in case, we fill every bucket and a few barrels with water. We use about 75 gallons of water per day for all the animals to drink. I do have a generator to power the pump house, but it’s easier to have extra water on hand for a half-day.”