Births at MDI Hospital

BAR HARBOR — The following births were recorded at Mount Desert Island Hospital in November, December and January:

A daughter, Wren Rooney Sheils, was born Nov. 27 to Rhiannon Rooney and David Sheils of Bar Harbor.

A daughter, Scarlett Lenora Leonard, was born Nov. 28 to Kirste and Charles Leonard of Bar Harbor.

A daughter, Abriella Strickland, was born Dec. 5 to Naomie and David Strickland of Mount Desert.

A daughter, Johanna Hiestand, was born Dec. 14 to Rebekah and Matt Hiestand of Bar Harbor.

A son, Albert-Bodhi Chow, was born Dec. 16 to Meiyee Law and Kin Chow of Bar Harbor.

A daughter, Isabelle Parsons, was born Jan. 7 to Shelby and Chris Parsons of Southwest Harbor.

A son, Caleb Springer, was born Jan. 7 to Katrina and Jarade Springer of Ellsworth.

A daughter, Ellie Hooper, was born Jan. 10 to Kellye Norwood and Branden Hooper of Mount Desert.

A son, Carsen Dow, was born Jan. 27 to Kelsey Ireland and Ben Dow of Seal Cove.

A son, Benjamin Nevells, was born Jan. 30 to Lillianna and David Nevells of Blue Hill.