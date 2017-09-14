Birkenmeier remembered

BAR HARBOR — Connie Birkenmeier, who died Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in Hulls Cove, was a retired research laboratory manager at The Jackson Laboratory, where she worked for 37 years.

Her primary area of research was red blood cell biology.

Carol Bult, professor and deputy director of the Cancer Center at the lab, said that although Birkenmeier was officially retired, she continued to be part of Bult’s research group as an affiliate scientist. Most recently, she was working on a project to develop blood-based biomarkers to detect the progression of lung cancer.

“Connie had a deep passion for science and a keen intellect,” Bult said. “She was the heart and soul of our small band of scientific brothers and sisters. Everyone will tell you that she was kind and unassuming and always ready with a smile.”

Birkenmeier established and organized the annual Edward H. Birkenmeier Distinguished Lectureship in Genetics and Evolution in honor of her late husband, who was a faculty member at the Jackson Laboratory until his death in 1996.