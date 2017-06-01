Birch Bay dementia symposium

BAR HARBOR — Birch Bay Retirement Village, along with partners The Jackson Laboratory and the Alzheimer’s Association-Maine Chapter, will host a Dementia Educational Symposium at Birch Bay Retirement Village in Hulls Cove on Friday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The symposium will feature sessions on “Genetic Variants and Environmental Risks for Alzheimer’s Disease” by researcher’s from The Jackson Laboratory, “Effective Communication Strategies” from the Alzheimer’s Association and presentations on music therapy. A Mediterranean lunch will be provided by chefs from Birch Bay Retirement Village.

The registration fee is $25. Pre-registration is required by calling Susanne Hopkins at 288-8014, ext. 211.