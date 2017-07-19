Biker flees crash scene

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – As of noon Wednesday, police had not been able to locate a man who fled after crashing a motorcycle at Manset Corner about four hours earlier.

According to Chief Alan Brown, the Mount Desert harbormaster spotted a motorcycle on Route 102 in Somesville heading toward Southwest Harbor at a “very high rate of speed” and reported it to police. Officer Franklin Burke spotted the motorcycle on Main Street in Southwest Harbor and attempted to make a traffic stop.

“The guy took off,” Brown said.

Burke, concerned about engaging in a high-speed chase, followed at a safe speed. He spotted the driver near the crash scene.

“He saw a guy coming out of the woods with a helmet,” Brown said.

The motorcyclist then took off on foot. Police searched the area but did not find him.

Brown said the motorcycle has been impounded. The vehicle has a Maine registration and the incident remains under investigation, he said.

Southwest Harbor police were assisted by Bar Harbor police.