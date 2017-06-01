SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The MDI Lions Club and the Southwest Harbor Police Department are hosting their annual bike rodeo for kids at the Southwest Harbor Police Station on Village Green Way on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, June 11.

Young riders will learn about bicycle safety and try out their new knowledge on a course set up in the police station parking lot.

Free bike helmets and T-shirts will be given to all participants. Two bicycles will be raffled off, and hot dogs and beverages will be served.