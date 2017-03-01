BH zoning hearing

BAR HARBOR — Zoning changes dealing with parking, housing and the use of the former international ferry terminal are set for public hearing at the March 7 Town Council meeting.

The parking-related changes add “parking lot,” “parking deck,” and “parking garage” as allowed uses in specific districts.

Another proposed amendment would create a new Shoreland Maritime Activities District for the former international ferry terminal property on Eden Street. The property currently straddles two different zoning districts.

The last change to the district that includes the ferry terminal was passed by voters in November 2010, creating the Shoreland General Development III zone that allows commercial activities.

The new zone failed in elections of June of that year because the Planning Board recommended against it and it did not receive a two-thirds majority of votes.