BAR HARBOR — The Town Council made three changes to ferry terminal property advisory committee subcommittees at their meeting Tuesday.

Alf Anderson was moved from the “cruise with pier” subcommittee to the “other” subcommittee. Kristi Bond and Pancho Cole were elected to the “cruise with pier” and “maritime use” committees, respectively.

Andrew Geel also was appointed to the Design Review Board for a two-year term.