BAR HARBOR — At Home MDI has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program for the month of February.

For every blue Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag with the good karma message purchased at the Bar Harbor Hannaford, At Home MDI will receive a $1 donation.

At Home MDI is a program of the Washington Hancock Community Agency committed to providing support for aging in place. Call At Home MDI at 374-5852 or visit www.whcacap.org.