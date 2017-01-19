Beck tapped as selectman

MOUNT DESERT — Gordon Beck of Northeast Harbor was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the town’s Board of Selectmen on Tuesday night.

Beck, a semi-retired television producer who is active on the town’s Sustainability Committee and with the local environmental group A Climate to Thrive (ACTT) also has served on the town’s Warrant Committee. He will serve in the place of Brian Reilly, who resigned recently to take a job out of state. The seat will be filled permanently during voting at the annual town meeting in May.

On Tuesday, selectmen chose Beck from a pool of three applicants. They included former Selectman James “Rick” Mooers and Northeast Harbor resident Wendy Haynes Littlefield.

Selectman Martha Dudman noted that the town was fortunate to have such highly-qualified citizens step forward. “I’m really happy we have three people interested in serving,” she said.

Littlefield cited her business and accounting experience and said she wanted to give back to the community where she was born. “I feel like it is time to get more involved with the town that has given me so much,” she said.

Mooers explained that pursuit of an employment opportunity three years ago resulted in him stepping down from the board. “Things have changed so that I am able to look at returning to the board,” he said.

Gordon said he has long ties to the town and has been living in Northeast full-time for the past nine years. Among the work he is doing on the Sustainability Committee is looking at the possibility of shifting all town facilities to more efficient LED lighting.

In deliberations, selectmen noted it was difficult to choose. All three candidates said they believed the others were equally worthy and qualified. “There won’t be any hard feelings, and you’re not going to break our hearts or anything no matter who you choose,” said Littlefield.

Selectman Dennis Schubert made the motion to appoint Gordon. Chairman John Macauley seconded the motion. The vote was unanimous.

“Please do take out papers and run in May,” Schubert urged Mooers and Littlefield.

Both said they intend to do so.

In May, a total of three seats will be up for election on the five-member board.