Bass Harbor Lobster Boat Races set

TREMONT — The annual Bass Harbor Lobster Boat Races are scheduled for Sunday, June 25, at 10 a.m. It will be the third race in the 2017 summer lobster boat race schedule.

The first race of the season is set for Saturday, June 17, in Boothbay Harbor, followed by the Rockland races on Sunday, June 18.

The Bass Harbor races are best viewed from the water.

Two weeks later, the races will be in Stonington on Sunday, July 9.

In addition to the standard MLBRA race classes, Stonington hosts the John’s Bay Boat Company Exhibition Race, the Jimmy Stevens Cup, awarded to the fastest working lobster boat and, new this year, the Deer Isle-Stonington Exhibition Race (hailing port of vessel must be Deer Isle, Stonington or Little Deer Isle.)

Isle au Haut Boat Services is running a race day charter. Tickets cost $30 for adults, $15 for children 11 and under. The trip will depart from the ferry terminal at noon and return at 2 p.m. Email [email protected] or call 367-5193.

Registration for the races begins at 8 a.m. on the Stonington Commercial Fish Pier; this is also the location of the race awards at the end of the event. Races start at 10 a.m.

The races will be broadcast on VHF Channel 10. Contact [email protected] or 266-5113.