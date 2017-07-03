Bass Harbor Library gets campaign grant

TREMONT — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library has received a $10,000 capacity building grant from the Hancock County Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to fund a campaign consultant to train library staff and trustees and provide campaign organizational and administrative support.

“This grant is a direct investment in the Tremont community,” said Susan Edson, capital campaign chair.

“By supporting our staff and trustee’s fundraising knowledge, the Maine Community Foundation is helping us to provide the expanded services, programming and much needed meeting space that our expansion will bring to the town.”

A public campaign kickoff is planned for July 14.

In 2016, the trustees and the town approved building a 770-square-foot-addition, with all funds raised privately through donations. The addition will create a children’s room and a separate space appropriate and attractive to older children and young adults.

Renovating the existing back room will allow for energy efficiency and will open up more flexible meeting space for larger groups, feature additional computer stations and modernized video equipment and boast expanded adult nonfiction and audiovisual collections.

Call Lisa Murray at 244-3798.