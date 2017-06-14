Bar Harbor parking vote results mixed

BAR HARBOR — Zoning proposals dealing with parking facilities mostly met with approval from voters in Tuesday’s election here, but allowing parking garages in the downtown village zone failed.

Seven of the 10 ballot questions about parking passed, adding parking lots, parking decks and parking garages in several districts. Adjustments to zoning language about parking as an accessory use were approved. Another change allows businesses or organizations to count nearby “off-site” parking toward parking requirements during site plans.

“There are some things in there that will provide tools to landowners that may not be able to provide parking right now,” Planning Board Chair Tom St. Germain said.

Even if a business is not required to build off-street parking, it may make business sense to do so. “That may offer some form of solution to what we all know is a seasonal issue,” he said.

Voters rejected parking garages for the Downtown Village I and II districts, and for the Marine Research district in Salisbury Cove that includes the MDI Biological Laboratory. Changes in the zone where The Jackson Laboratory is located were approved.