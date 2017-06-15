Bar Harbor officials are elected

BAR HARBOR — Stephen Coston, Erin Early Ward and Judie Noonan were elected Tuesday to three-year terms on the Town Council.

Motel and restaurant owner Coston received the most votes with 930. Early Ward, who works at the Mount Desert Island Historical Society and is co-owner of Fabricate, received 863 votes. BRA Harbor owner and retired insurance agent Noonan received 830 votes.

Realtor Erica Brooks last week asked residents not to vote for her, as she decided she did not have time to serve. But it was too late to remove her name from the ballot. She received 736 votes.

Councilors Burt Barker, Anne Greenlee and Clark Stivers did not seek re-election.

Dwayne Bolt, Robin Tapley and Marie Yarborough were re-elected to the school board in uncontested races. Vernon “Sandy” McFarland was re-elected to the high school trustees.

The new council was set to meet Wednesday evening to elect a chair and vice chair and to choose council representatives to town committees.