Bar Harbor council candidate debate planned

BAR HARBOR — A public debate of candidates for the Bar Harbor Town Council will take place in council chambers on Tuesday, May 30, at 7 p.m. The debate is presented by the Islander, whose editor, Earl Brechlin, will moderate the session.

At June 13 elections, voters will select three new councilors from a slate of four candidates.

Candidate Erica Brooks is a realtor at the Swan Agency and a HUB of Bar Harbor board member. Steve Coston is co-owner of the Mount Desert Street Motel and also works at Coston and McIsaac. Erin Early Ward works at the Mount Desert Island Historical Society and is co-owner of Fabricate. She is currently a member of the Warrant Committee, Design Review Board, Parking Solutions Task Force, Parking and Traffic Committee and the HUB. Judie Noonan is a retired insurance agent, substitute teacher and owner of BRA Harbor.

None of the current councilors with terms expiring this year are running for re-election. At their last council meeting Tuesday, retiring Councilors Clark Stivers, Anne Greenlee and Burt Barker each expressed gratitude to the citizens of the town, staff and their fellow councilors.