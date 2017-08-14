Baker filling a sweet niche

TRENTON — Fans of The Pink Pastry Shop in Bar Harbor now can avoid the construction and get their sugar fix off-island.

Robin Wright, who has owned Bar Harbor’s Down East Deli for a decade, recently opened Sugar Bakery at 9 Oak Point Road at the Route 3 intersection.

Crispy elephant ear pastries topped with slivered almonds, whoopie pies, donuts, cupcakes, cookies and cannoli can be found just off the busy commuter corridor between Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island.

Sugar Bakery, like its big sister in Bar Harbor, also offers espresso drinks and drip coffee. The shop has frozen drinks, including frozen coffee and fruit smoothies.

Wright, a New Hampshire native, craved a good cup of coffee and cannoli, prompting her to open The Pink Pastry Shop at 75 Main St. in Bar Harbor.

Business has been good, so Wright needed more baking space. On an average week, Pink Pastry customers buy 1,200 cupcakes and 1,500 whoopie pies.

So she bought and renovated the Oak Point Road building to create a commercial kitchen for the Bar Harbor shop.

But, with 3,600 square feet and a spare espresso machine, Wright said she decided to see if Trenton wanted its own bakery, and it does.

“The specialty is sugar,” Wright quipped.

But there are a few pastries that are customer favorites, including the blueberry lemon whoopie pies. There are more flavors of whoopie pies as well, including maple, pumpkin spice, chocolate and chocolate chip, to name a few.

Another customer favorite is a summer berry stack, which has a graham cracker crust, berries, white cake, mascarpone and white chocolate frosting.

Blueberry pies are available whole or by the slice.

The bakery offers cupcakes, including cookie monster with the requisite bright blue frosting.

The display case includes lemon mascarpone cake and white chocolate blueberry cheesecake.

Sugar Bakery is open daily 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information and to place orders, call 667-7667.