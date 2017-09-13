Auriga wins Labor Day series

MOUNT DESERT — Gary Madeira held on to the advantage after winning the first race in the Northeast Harbor Fleet’s Labor Day series to take the series. He and his crew on Auriga finished seventh and second in races two and three, for a series-winning score of 10. Rick Eckerd in Firefly was the runner-up. David Rockefeller in Caribou finished third.

Ned Johnston had two bullets and a fourth-place finish to clinch the Luders Labor Day series. Jim Fernald was right behind, with second place in the first two races and fifth in race three.

This year’s Hayward Cup race, which Charles said has been “sailed around the Great Harbor on the exact same course since the beginning of time,” was held Sept. 3.

Ryan Donahue with Will Welles won the coveted Hayward Cup by a slim margin over Alec Fisichella and Art Paine sailing the MDI Sailing Center’s Surprise with Matthew Baird in his gorgeously restored Seawolf in third place.

There was an open competition in keelboats which have raced as a one-design fleet at the Northeast Harbor Fleet. Both Luders and IOD Class sailors came out with 17 boats full of sailors enjoying a fresh east wind, which was forecast to go south but really didn’t veer at all. The 10 Luders Class boats started 19 minutes ahead of the 7 IODs and experienced some stronger breeze on their downwind leg along Cranberry to Manset. The larger and faster boats could not catch any of the smaller craft.