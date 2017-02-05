Sunday - Feb 05, 2017
Marine Patrol Officer Richard Derboghosian Jr. investigates damage to the Winter Harbor-to-Bar Harbor ferry Katie Grace. An event to raise funds to repair the ferry is planned for Little A's on Feb. 23. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

Auction to benefit Schoodic Ferry

BAR HARBOR — A “Float the Boat” charity silent auction to raise money for the Schoodic Ferry will be held at Little A’s Sports Bar & Pizzeria on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5-8 p.m.

Capt. Kaitlyn Mullen will present a review of the ferry’s 2016 season and vandalism damage sustained to the vessel during its operating season, as well as a preview of 2017 scientific and education programming aboard. Tickets cost $10 and include a glass of beer or wine, hot hors d’oeuvres and access to silent auction items. Bids will be taken until 7:45 p.m., and silent auction winners will be announced at 8 p.m. All proceeds go directly towards repairing the Schoodic Ferry.

Tickets can be purchased at fareharbor.com/schoodicferry. Scroll down the page.

Frenchman Bay Research Boating is soliciting donations of silent auction items, event sponsors and event volunteers. Email info@frenchmanbayresearchboating.org.

The Schoodic Ferry is a nonprofit ferry service. It is the first in the United States to purposefully combine environmental baseline monitoring research and education directly into passenger ferry service, creating a unique customer experience. Visit www.frenchmanbayresearchboating.org.

