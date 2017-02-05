Auction to benefit Schoodic Ferry

BAR HARBOR — A “Float the Boat” charity silent auction to raise money for the Schoodic Ferry will be held at Little A’s Sports Bar & Pizzeria on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5-8 p.m.

Capt. Kaitlyn Mullen will present a review of the ferry’s 2016 season and vandalism damage sustained to the vessel during its operating season, as well as a preview of 2017 scientific and education programming aboard. Tickets cost $10 and include a glass of beer or wine, hot hors d’oeuvres and access to silent auction items. Bids will be taken until 7:45 p.m., and silent auction winners will be announced at 8 p.m. All proceeds go directly towards repairing the Schoodic Ferry.

Tickets can be purchased at fareharbor.com/schoodicferry. Scroll down the page.

Frenchman Bay Research Boating is soliciting donations of silent auction items, event sponsors and event volunteers. Email info@frenchmanbayresearchboating.org.

The Schoodic Ferry is a nonprofit ferry service. It is the first in the United States to purposefully combine environmental baseline monitoring research and education directly into passenger ferry service, creating a unique customer experience. Visit www.frenchmanbayresearchboating.org.