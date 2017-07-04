Atlantic adventure

TREMONT — If you’ve ever dreamed about or even wondered if it were possible to cross the Atlantic in a small power boat, there is an opportunity to see how it’s done.

In 2004, 18 small power boats motored from Fort Lauderdale to Gibraltar. This first of its kind rally was sponsored by Nordhavn, builder of the world renowned line of blue water cruising yachts.

A film of the two-month-long Nordhavn Atlantic Rally “Living the Dream” was made by filmmaker and long-distance cruiser Bruce Kessler. It will be screened free to the public in the Tremont Town Office meeting room on Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m.

Present at the screening will be Kessler, camera operator, Joan Freemen and rally manager, Milt Baker, founder of Blue Water Books and Charts.

For more information, contact Edward Wood at [email protected].