Astor awards for teachers available

ELLSWORTH — Staff and faculty employed directly by Mount Desert Elementary School, Northeast Harbor Library, and Mount Desert Island High School who are interested in developing professional skills are encouraged to apply for a grant through the Maine Community Foundation’s Vincent Astor Incentive Awards program.

Incentive awards, typically between $500 and $3,000, enable school and library personnel to pursue projects that will broaden their experience or education, or otherwise contribute to their skills or to the curriculum of the school. The deadline for application is Feb 1.

Applications are available through the schools, Northeast Harbor Library and the Maine Community Foundation. Visit www.mainecf.org or call toll free (877) 700-6800. Preference is given to applicants who have not received an award within the past 12 months.

The Astor Incentive Award program was established in 1984 to improve the quality, productivity and effectiveness of education in the town of Mount Desert.

The Maine Community Foundation, a statewide organization with offices in Ellsworth and Portland, works with donors and other partners to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. Visit www.mainecf.org.