Assault charged in workplace conflict

BAR HARBOR — A Bar Harbor man who allegedly punched a fellow employee was summonsed Monday.

Pablo Castro, 26, was summonsed on an assault charge.

No injuries were reported in a four-vehicle collision Monday afternoon in Town Hill.

According to police, Patrick Young, 61, of Ellsworth was stopped in traffic on Route 102 with James Miller, 61, also of Ellsworth, stopped behind him. Roger Ranco III, 29, of Sullivan failed to stop in time, causing his 2004 GMC pickup to rear-end Miller’s 2007 Toyota pickup, which was pushed into Young’s 1995 GMC van. Ranco’s truck was then hit from behind by a 2001 Chevrolet pickup driven by Mark Rowley, 45, of Ellsworth.

Police charged four people with alleged drunken driving Saturday night and early Sunday.

A Bar Harbor woman was charged after her car struck another vehicle Saturday on Old Norway Drive.

Amanda Mendoza, 32, was arrested on charges of operating while under the influence (OUI), leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving to endanger. According to police, Mendoza’s 2008 Honda struck a 2005 Honda driven by Martin Rechenberg, 39, of Philadelphia after Rechenberg stopped and blew his horn and flashed headlights after seeing Mendoza driving toward him in his lane.

Also on Saturday, Shayna Engelhard, 34, of Lamoine and Yves Mugisha, 36, of Trenton were both arrested on OUI charges.

Early Sunday, police arrested a Blue Hill man after stopping a vehicle for erratic operation and speeding. Ryan Daugherty, 33, was charged with OUI.

A woman who police said was learning to drive mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal Friday, sending her vehicle off Temple Street and into a landscaped area before hitting a retaining wall and light post.

The driver, Alethea Garcia, 42, of Bar Harbor, and her passenger, a licensed driver, were not injured. Damage to the 2002 Nissan was estimated at $1,000.

Jewelry was reported missing Friday from a residence. The incident is under investigation.

Alexander Dmitrieff, 21, of Mount Desert was arrested Sept. 6 on a charge of violating his bail conditions. Dmitrieff reportedly failed to comply with his curfew.

Jonathan Mullen, 44, of Bar Harbor was summonsed Sept. 6 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Tremont

A Lamoine man was arrested Sunday after the sheriff’s department received a report of an unresponsive person behind the wheel of a vehicle at Hansen’s Outpost.

Gage Gilley, 27, was arrested on charges of operating while under the influence and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug. Gilley was booked into the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth and later released on bail.

According to reports, Gilley allegedly was in possession of heroin.

The sheriff’s department was assisted by officers from Southwest Harbor and Bar Harbor.

Southwest Harbor

A 45-year-old resident was charged Sept. 7 as the result of a dispute with a neighbor at a Forest Avenue apartment complex.

Shannon Whelan was summonsed on an assault charge.

Police are investigating the burglary of a home where approximately $100 in change is missing. The incident was reported Monday, but the burglary occurred on an earlier date.

Mount Desert

A man was warned for trespassing Sunday night after he was seen on a security camera taking redeemable bottles and cans from a bin at the Mount Desert highway garage on Sargeant Drive. Police had him return the containers.

Officer Shawn Murphy came to the aid of an injured bird Friday near the Northeast Harbor Marina. The bird was taken to the Acadia Wildlife Foundation in Bar Harbor.

A resident reported Friday that his young child lost charms from a bracelet somewhere on Main Street in Northeast Harbor. The charms are of a sea otter and the letter R.