SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Police arrested a 22-year-old resident Tuesday afternoon as the result of an investigation into an altercation earlier in the day at home on Marshall Brook Road.

Katherine Pierce was arrested by Officer Gary Caron on a domestic violence assault charge.

According to police, they received a report of a person who had been bitten by a dog shortly before 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered Pierce and two other people at the home had been involved in a fight. Pierce’s significant other and a female who was an overnight guest both sustained minor injuries, as did Pierce, who also was bitten by the dog, police said.

Pierce was arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail where, as of Wednesday morning, she remained in custody.