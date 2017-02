ACADIA NAT’L PARK — A free workshop for anyone interested in learning how to detect the emerald ash borer, an invasive forest insect, will be held Feb. 15 at park headquarters off Eagle Lake Road between 9 a.m. and mid-afternoon to learn how to correctly peel ash tree bark to look for the ash borer.

The highly destructive insect has not been detected in Maine, but it has been found in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.