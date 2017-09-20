Artist Wini Smart dies at 85

CRANBERRY ISLES — Acclaimed Acadia-area artist and longtime gallery owner Winifred “Wini” Smart died Sept. 15 following a long illness. She was 85.

Originally from New Jersey, she fell in love with the Maine coast when she first visited as a teenager. She returned often over the years, painting landscapes and seascapes.

Smart opened the Smart Studio gallery in Northeast Harbor in 1967. This July, to celebrate the gallery’s 50th anniversary, the Northeast Harbor Library hosted a retrospective exhibit that included paintings on loan from private collectors around the country.

Smart’s daughter, Gail Cleveland, herself a well-known landscape artist, has run the Smart Studio gallery for the past several years.

In 1984, Smart moved to Great Cranberry Island. She was an early member of the Great Cranberry Island Historical Society and served as its president for about 10 years.

She and fellow island resident Bruce Komusin established the society’s first museum in the old Longfellow School building in 2000. Eight years later, the museum moved to Cranberry House, which Smart and others raised funds to purchase, relocate and renovate.

“She was kind of the visionary behind getting a permanent location for the museum,” said Phil Whitney, the current president of the historical society. “And then once we identified that building, it was pretty much her idea to have a café and, on the second floor, an arts center and also to establish a trail down to Whistler’s Cove.”

Smart typically spent the winter months in Boca Grande, Fla., where she had a second Smart Studio gallery.

In 2008, Smart published an autobiography titled “A Long, Long Way,” in which she told of the “loves, tragedies and successes” of her life.

Last year she published “Acadia and Me,” a book showcasing paintings she made in the park, to celebrate Acadia’s centennial.