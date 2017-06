TREMONT — Maine Cultured Mussels Inc. was granted a renewed aquaculture lease by the Department of Marine Resources (DMR) to harvest blue sea mussels in Tremont east of Hardwood Island in Blue Hill Bay. The 15-acre lease was granted until March 25, 2023.

Now that the renewal is granted, a lease transfer from original owners Erick and Susan Swanson to their sons Reid and Spencer Swanson will be considered by the DMR.