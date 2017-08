BAR HARBOR — U.S. Sen. Angus King will be the guest speaker for a community conversation about opportunities, solutions and hope concerning drug addiction and mental health set for the Higgins-Demas Theater at Mount Desert Island High School on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 5-6:30 p.m.

The session, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by the Acadia Family Center of Southwest Harbor.

For more information or to make a reservation, email [email protected] or call 244-4012.