Monday - Jul 17, 2017
John Anderson will speak about the history of Great Duck Island at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library on July 24. PHOTO COURTESY OF JASON P. SMITH

Anderson on history

July 17, 2017 on Environment, News

TREMONT — John Anderson will speak about the human and natural history of Great Duck Island at the annual meeting of the Tremont Historical Society at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library in Bernard on Monday, July 24, at 7 p.m.

Anderson is on the faculty of College of the Atlantic. His research focuses on how the environment and humans come together to create certain landscapes and assemblages of species. He has led student bird-research trips to Great Duck Island for many years.

While his talk will focus more on the human history, Anderson also will talk about the island’s bird populations. By presenting what he has learned about the human and nonhuman inhabitants of the island, he hopes to enlist attendees help in “fact checking” stories about the island and to help him learn more about the island.

Related Posts