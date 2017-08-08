Alden to introduce ‘Sacred Cod’

BAR HARBOR — Robin Alden will introduce a screening of “Sacred Cod” at Reel Pizza Cinerama, 33 Kennebec Place, on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m.

“Sacred Cod” captures the collapse of the historic cod population in New England, delving into the role of overfishing, the impact of climate change, the effect of government policies on fishermen and the fish, and the prospect of a region built on cod having no cod left to fish. This character-driven, 65-minute film highlights the fight of one community to adapt to a changing way of life, while examining how depleted cod populations elsewhere are rebounding.

Alden, the executive director of the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, will be a special guest, introducing the film and discussing her experience with fishery management in Maine. As Maine commissioner of marine resources from 1995-1997, she was responsible for Maine’s marine and anadromous fishery management and enforcement and for aquaculture in the state.

In partnership with the Maine Chapter of the Sierra Club, Reel Pizza offers the Sierra Club Environmental Film and Speaker Series free of charge. Visit www.reelpizza.net.