Acadia visits nudging up

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The park had an estimated 824,368 visitors through the first six months of this year, an increase of .7 percent over the same period last year.

The Mount Desert Island section of the park saw a 1.5 percent drop in visitation despite a 2.2 percent increase in the month of June, when 409,666 visitors were counted.

The Schoodic Peninsula section of the park had 74,127 visitors between Jan. 1 and June 30 this year, a 12.3 percent increase over the first six months of 2016.

The section of Acadia on Isle au Haut counted 1,069 visitors during the first half of this year, a drop of 12.2 percent from last year.

Acadia as a whole set a new visitation record in 2016 with 3.3 million visitors, up from 2.8 million the year before. That was attributed in part to last year’s observance of the centennial of both Acadia and the National Park Service.