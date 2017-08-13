Acadia trails work funded

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The park will receive a $192,286 federal grant and $259,112 raised by Friends of Acadia from private sources to tackle a backlog of trail maintenance work.

The funded projects include rehabilitation of stone stairs and retaining walls on the Canon Brook Trail and the connecting A. Murray Young Path in the Dorr and Cadillac mountains area.

Also on the project list is the management of invasive plants in the Cromwell Brook watershed.

The Acadia Youth Conservation Corps will receive funding to support the work of 16 high school students and four Acadia staff crew leaders for an eight-week summer program involving the rehabilitation and repair of hiking trails and carriage roads throughout the park.

The funded projects will address “deferred maintenance needs first documented about 10 years ago,” said Acadia spokesman John Kelly.

The federal grant, which is being awarded through the Centennial Challenge program of the National Park Service (NPS), was announced by Maine 1st District Rep. Chellie Pingree. She serves on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior and the Environment, which oversees NPS funding.

In a prepared statement, Pingree thanked Friends of Acadia (FOA) for its “steadfast support of this Maine gem and its work to meet and exceed the grant’s private match requirement.”

FOA President David MacDonald said programs such as the NPS’s Centennial Challenge, which allow federal funds to be matched with privately raised money, “fit perfectly with the long tradition of public-private partnerships here at Acadia.”

“These funds will allow critical work on Acadia’s trails and carriage roads to move forward at a time when these invaluable resources are seeing more interest and more use by the public than ever before,” MacDonald said.

Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider said the funded projects “will provide long-term benefits for visitors and resources alike.”