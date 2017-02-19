Acadia projects are on schedule

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The $400,000 septic system improvement project at Seawall Campground is on track to be completed in plenty of time for the campground to open on schedule in late May, according to Keith Johnston, Acadia’s chief of facilities maintenance.

He told the Acadia Advisory Commission last week that the Seawall project, as well as the approximately $1 million sewer project at Sieur de Monts, should be finished by May 1.

The campground closed about a month earlier than usual last fall so that the septic system overhaul could begin. The work was needed because of an “improvement” that was made when the previous system was installed. While largely eliminating the infiltration of groundwater into the septic system, it also caused the water table to rise so much that it interfered with the functioning of the system. The current project was designed to correct that problem.

The sewage system that serves Sieur de Monts is being tied into the town of Bar Harbor wastewater system. The parking lot at Sieur de Monts, much of which has been torn up as part of the sewer project, is scheduled to be repaved by Memorial Day.

The park’s construction and maintenance plan for this year also calls for the repaving of several parking areas, including at the Cadillac Mountain summit, the Tarn, upper and lower Sand Beach, Thunder Hole and Norumbega Mountain.

Johnston said eight to 10 miles of gravel carriage roads in the Jordan Pond-Amphitheater area will be resurfaced.

Other projects include replacement of a 50,000-gallon water tank at Blackwoods Campground, rehabilitation of the check-in station at Seawall Campground and rehabilitation of the Jordan Pond House lawn.