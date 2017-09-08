Acadia honors staff, volunteers

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Park employees, volunteers and partner organizations were recognized for their contributions and commitment at the annual Acadia awards ceremony Aug. 15.

“There is an enormous amount of work that goes into making Acadia the best possible experience for visitors,” said Superintendent Kevin Schneider. He presented awards to those who have gone “above and beyond for the benefit of Acadia.”

Ed Samek, a member of the Friends of Acadia board for 14 years and chairman of the board for the past six years, received the Acadia Partners Award.

Acadia resource specialist Charlie Jacobi received the George B. Dorr Award for demonstrating “exceptional dedication to the park’s mission.” He has led the park’s nationally recognized Leave No Trace program for nearly 20 years.

The “Ace” Savage Award was given to IT specialist Greg Cornwell for his work on the park’s communication systems.

AnnaFaith Jorgensen, a Student Conservation Association raptor intern, received the Champlain Award for “sharing her love of peregrine falcons, hawks and all other kinds of birds with the public.” This award honors the contributions of a park volunteer.

Paul Crowley, a member of the park’s maintenance staff, received the Safety Award for promoting safety awareness throughout the park.

The Vista Management Team, which clears trees “to restore historical views cherished by visitors,” was given the Acadia Team Award. The 10-member team is made up of maintenance and resource management employees.

Schneider presented two Superintendent’s Special Recognition awards: One to maintenance staff member John Adam Buckwalter for his “positive attitude and work with mentoring new staff” and one to the Isle au Haut ranger team for “strengthening community relations and collaborating with other agencies.”