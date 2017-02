ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The public is invited to attend the meeting of the Acadia Advisory Commission at park headquarters off Eagle Lake Road on Monday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m.

Park Superintendent Kevin Schneider will provide updates on Acadia’s comprehensive transportation plan and other issues. Friends of Acadia will give a separate report on its programs and activities. Members of the Advisory Commission will report on their Dec. 8 discussion with residents of the Schoodic Peninsula communities.