$1M building at Hinckley OK’d

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Planning Board last week gave approval for construction of a 19,500-square-foot building at the Hinckley Yacht Service complex on the Shore Road.

The 78-by-250-foot building, intended for the storage and maintenance of boats, gained approval at a May 4 meeting of the Planning Board. Construction of the building, according to the application for the project, is expected to cost $1 million.

Several abutting property owners attended the meeting, according to Don Lagrange, who is town manager and code enforcement officer. Their main concern was the prospect that the company would use the building for boatbuilding. The company now does all its boat construction at its facility in Trenton.

The zoning ordinance does permit boat construction at the location, but Hinckley, which is owned by The Talaria Company LLC, has no plan at this time to resume boatbuilding in Southwest Harbor, Lagrange said.

In a letter to Lagrange from project engineer Chip Haskell of CES Inc., Haskell states five new employees are expected to be hired when construction is completed. Five additional parking spaces have been designated to accommodate these people.

The building is to be constructed on the southeast section of the 19-acre property. According to Haskell, no trees are to be cut and the existing landscape buffer between adjacent residential properties is to be maintained.

Lights on the building exterior are to be shielded to direct light downward, eliminating any spillover of artificial light onto neighboring properties.

Lagrange said construction is expected to be completed sometime this summer.