Zirnkilton to narrate ‘Fire of ‘47’

BAR HARBOR — Steve Zirnkilton will narrate the Bar Harbor Historical Society’s film “The Fire of ’47,” which will premiere later this summer. 2017 marks the 70th anniversary of the fire that forever changed the face of Bar Harbor.

“The Fire of ’47,” in production now, will include several eye-witness accounts of the fire as several community members have talked with Director Peter Logue about their memories of that fateful time.

“The Fire of ’47” also will look at how the event changed Bar Harbor and set the community on the path to where it is today. Before and after images will be shown to better understand the grandeur and scale of the lost hotels and homes and see what now stands in their place.

Zirnkilton is the signature voice of NBC’s critically acclaimed Law & Order brand, which includes “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” Zirnkilton’s other credits include work for NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, Discovery Channel, TLC, TNT, TBS, ESPN and the Cartoon Network. He can be heard on A&E’s “Nightwatch.” Other credits include TLC’s “Code Blue” and the syndicated series “Arrest & Trial.” Zirnkilton has been the live announcer for the Kennedy Center Honors. His voice currently can be heard on promos for the American Heroes Channel and New England Sports Network. He has been the live announcer for the Top Cops Awards in Washington, D.C., for 16 years.

Zirnkilton’s most recent narration projects include “Inside the FBI: New York” on USA Network and the documentary “The David Ortiz Era” on New England Sports Network, which has been nominated for an Emmy.