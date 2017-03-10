Youth musicians to play at Jesup

BAR HARBOR — The Swallowtail Fiddlers and the Show Stoppers, some of Bar Harbor’s youngest musicians, will play a special concert at the Jesup Memorial Library on Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m.

The Swallowtail Fiddlers, named after the Irish tune “Swallowtail Jig,” is made up of string musicians from Conners Emerson in grades four through eight. Formed in 2002, the Swallowtail Fiddlers play toe-tapping jigs, hornpipes, reels and slow airs from Ireland, Scotland and the United States.

The Show Stoppers is a show choir, accompanied by an all-student instrumental ensemble, from Conners Emerson. This multi-age group had its beginnings in May 2009 with eager students who had the desire to sing show tunes and learn choreography with a touch of theatrical stage presence. “To Boldly Go” is the Star Trek-themed original show, designed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the television series.

Both groups are under the direction of Conners Emerson Music Educator Rebecca Edmondson.

As with all concerts at the Jesup, this concert is free and open to the public, though donations are gratefully accepted. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].