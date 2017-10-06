Youth-adult partnership workshop set

BANGOR — A free workshop that offers adults who work with youths the tools, resources and strategies for building successful youth-adult partnerships will be held at the Penobscot Job Corps Center, 1375 Union St., on Friday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Creating Successful Youth/Adult Partnerships is hosted by The Maine Youth Action Network (MYAN) in partnership with the River Coalition, Wabanaki Public Health, Healthy Acadia and Penobscot Job Corps Center.

The workshop will explore the role of adult advisers in supporting youth wellness, youth empowerment and positive social development. The workshop is designed for a broad range of youth professionals, including student advisers, youth workers, community builders, youth group volunteers, educators and administrators.

Participants will learn strategies to recruit and engage youth, build sustainable youth groups, increase commitment and follow-through from students and adults, and employ best practices for promoting youth voice in school and community. Attendees will have the opportunity to share their experiences and to learn about MYAN’s partnership with local community health coalitions to support work with area youth groups and continued commitment to engage and empower youth through Youth Policy Boards and Youth Taking Action groups.

Lunch will be provided. Preregistration is required. Register online.

Contact Anna Limeburner of the River Coalition at [email protected] or 827-8744; Saige Purser of Wabanaki Public Health at [email protected] or 577-0308; Tara Young of Healthy Acadia at [email protected] or 667-7171; or Tracey Carlson of Healthy Acadia at [email protected] or 255-3741.