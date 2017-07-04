Young Audience Concerts to commence

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Music Festival will host a Young Audience Concert series during the month of July at the Jesup Memorial Library. The concerts, set for every Saturday from July 8-29 at 1:30 p.m., let children explore classical music through performances and hands-on demonstrations.

Pianist Christopher Johnson will play the first concert on Saturday, July 8, at 1:30 p.m. Johnson has appeared extensively in recital, on radio and TV, as soloist with orchestras and in chamber ensembles throughout the United States, Canada, Central and South America and Europe. Johnson has served on the piano faculty of the United Nations International School for 3 years in New York City. He continues to teach privately and has been hosting annual student recitals at Steinway Hall in New York City for the past 12 years.

Flutist Allison Kiger and guitarist Christopher Ladd will perform a concert on Saturday, July 15, at 1:30 p.m. Kiger performs with the Albany Symphony, Allentown Symphony (Pa.), New Jersey Symphony and Springfield Symphony (Mass.) and in chamber music concerts. She is also the director and flutist of the Mozart at Monteux series at the Pierre Monteux School in Hancock. Ladd has been a prize winner in numerous competitions, including the Appalachian Guitar Festival Solo Competition and the American String Teachers Association Competition. He was a semifinalist in the prestigious Guitar Foundation of America International Competition.

The Wolverine Jazz Band will play jazz, swing and Dixieland music on Saturday, July 22, at 1:30 p.m. Since 1995, the band has been entertaining lovers of traditional jazz all over Boston and southern New England.

Pianist Antonio Galera-Lopez will play the final concert of the Young Audience Concert series on Saturday, July 29, at 1:30 p.m. Galera-Lopez has established himself as one of the most promising young performers in Spain’s musical life. Joseph Youngblood of Palm Beach Daily News wrote that “Galera-Lopez represents all that we admire in a pianist; warm sound, artistic phrasing and faultless technique.”

In addition to the Saturday performances, the Young Audience Concerts also include a performance by Brass Venture at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church on Wednesday, July 5, at 1:30 p.m. and by the Bar Harbor Festival String Orchestra, conducted by Francis Fortier and featuring Galera-Lopez, at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church on Friday, July 28, at 11 a.m.

“Partnering with Bar Harbor’s Jesup Memorial Library, which has incorporated Young Audience Concerts in their weekly Children’s Summer Reading Program, has helped us to build larger audiences, introducing and exploring classical music with more and more youngsters,” said Deborah Fortier, the series director. Visit barharbormusicfestival.org.

All the concerts at the Jesup are free and open to the public. Contact the library at 288-4245 or [email protected]