YMCA offers after-school

BAR HARBOR — As children transition from summer to fall, the Mount Desert Island YMCA will offer programs to school-aged children throughout MDI to keep youth active, busy and engaged during out-of-school time.

The YMCA’s programs provide sports, mentorship and academic support. Children in kindergarten through third grade can participate in the MDI YMCA’s After School Program (ASP), which provides a state-licensed, fully supervised childcare program for kids who need a safe place to stay between school and home. Visit www.mdiymca.org for an up-to-date program guide. Financial assistance is available to those in need. For more about the afterschool program, contact Angelique Hodgdon at [email protected] For more about youth sports and classes, contact Jared Erskine at [email protected]